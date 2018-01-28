 

Pakistan notch solid total against Black Caps in T20 decider

Pakistan have given themselves a solid chance of toppling New Zealand in Sunday's Twenty20 decider, notching a total of 181-6.

Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed in action against NZ as Black Caps wicket keeper Tom Blundell looks on. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed in action against NZ as Black Caps wicket keeper Tom Blundell looks on.

Source: Photosport

While far from the sizzling best they showcased in Thursday's second-T20 victory, the Pakistanis still managed to produce the goods.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan's batters all managed to keep the scoreboard ticking over without going on for big innings.

Opener Fakhar Zaman struck a clinical 46 from 36 deliveries, while captain Sarfraz Ahmed battled through a hamstring niggle to score 29.

Umar Amin also hit a quick-fire 21 from seven balls.

With the ball, the Kiwis again proved expensive, with star pacemen Trent Boult and Tim Southee managing just one wicket between them.

They were hardly helped out by their fielders, with Ish Sodhi, Colin de Grandhomme and Tom Bruce all dropping straightforward catches throughout the innings.

Instead, the spinners stood out.

Leading T20 tweaker Sodhi secured figures of 2-47, while Mitch Santner took 2-24 - including the key wicket of Ahmed.

New Zealand, missing key man Colin Munro, will need a run rate of 9.1 to win.

Skipper Kane Williamson will fill in for Munro as opener, partnering Martin Guptill, while Anaru Kitchen comes in as first drop.

Veteran Ross Taylor will bat at fifth, and de Grandhomme sixth.

The winner of Sunday's match will also be the top-ranked world T20 side.

