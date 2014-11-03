Pakistan 'focused and determined' for Boxing Day Test against Australia

 

Pakistan will not to get ahead of themselves as they prepare for the Boxing Day Test, skipper Misbah ul-Haq says.

Misbah-ul-Haq celebrates his century

Source: Associated Press

Spirits are high in the Pakistan camp after they almost pulled off a miracle come-from-behind victory in Brisbane, piling on a mammoth fourth-innings total of 450.

The spirited comeback breathed life into the visitors' dressing rooms after a disastrous start to the Test, and also forced Australia's quicks to bowl far more overs than they would have liked.

One of the few players in Pakistan's side with a Boxing Day Test under his belt, 42-year-old Misbah says he has never seen such self-belief among a touring side in Australia.

But down 1-0 in the series, he says they're nothing taking for granted.

"The guys are relaxed and confident that they can perform well here," Misbah said on Sunday.

"You can see that everybody's spending a lot of time in the nets, working on the basics. They won't leave anything behind before we get into the second Test match.

"That's a good sign that we are confident but at the same time, we're focused and determined. I'm comfortable with the position we're in at the moment as individuals and as a team."

With Australian captain Steve Smith earlier confirming the hosts would take an unchanged lineup to the MCG, Misbah declined to say whether Pakistan would follow suit.

But he said paceman Mohammad Amir had pulled up well after suffering knee and thigh injuries in Brisbane.

And he laughed off suggestions the visitors would target Australia's struggling No.6 Nic Maddinson, who had been considered the most likely to face the axe after struggling in his first two Tests.

"He's quite young at international level but they're believing in him," Misbah said.

"You can't just write someone off. That person can really hit you. I think everyone who is in the Australian team is capable enough to perform at international level so we have to give respect to every player."

Misbah is himself under pressure to perform with the bat. The skipper was dismissed cheaply in both innings in Brisbane and has averaged just 35.46 with the bat at Test level in 2016.

"I think pressure is always there. This is what international cricket is all about," he said.

"You put yourself under pressure. You accept challenges. If you come through that, that's where the enjoyment is."

