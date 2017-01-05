Pakistan fall for 315 as Australia hold commanding lead in third Test

Australia bowled out Pakistan for 315, to lead by 223 runs after the first innings, but captain Steve Smith decided against enforcing the follow-on on the fourth day of the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Younis Khan provided the only significant resistance by the tourists in the innings and remained unbeaten Friday reaching 175 off 334 balls, with 18 fours and three sixes, including a huge six over long on off Nathan Lyon (3-115) to reach his 150, for the 13th time in his test career.

The 114-test veteran was fortunate to get to the milestone as wicketkeeper Matthew Wade — returning after leaving the field ill on day three — dropped a one-handed chance diving to his right off Mitchell Starc when Younis was on 141.

Josh Hazelwood (4-55) had more success, having Yasir Shah caught at slip for 10 and then bowling Imran Khan two balls later for a duck to end the innings.