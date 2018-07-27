 

Pakistan election results under fire after former cricketer Imran Khan's win

AAP
Demands for new elections in Pakistan are growing louder after questions were raised about the credibility of this week's polls following multiple allegations of manipulation by the army.

"We have rejected the entire election process and are discussing fresh elections with other political parties," Mushahidullah Khan, a spokesman for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said.

Former cricket star Imran Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party currently lead with 115 seats compared to 64 won by their nearest rival, the PML-N party of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Questions about the credibility of the elections have been raised by local and international observers.

Results in at least five national assembly constituencies, where Khan's PTI had claimed victory, changed after recounts.

"This is selection not an election," said Senator Hafiz Hamdullah of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party, which also demanded new elections on Friday.

"We will protest against the rigging and convince others for the fresh elections" he said.

Sharif's party will discuss the option with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced he will sit on the opposition benches.

"Free and fair elections are every Pakistani's right and on that front we are not willing to compromise," he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician is likely to need coalition partners to secure power, however.
Kiniviliame Naholo was unstoppable against Poverty Bay in today's Ranfurly Shield contest.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut
2

Well-wishes from Kiwi celebs pour in as Richie and Gemma McCaw announce they're expecting first baby
3

As it happened: Clinical Crusaders silence Hurricanes to book spot in Super Rugby final
4

Watch: Richie Mo'unga puts final nail in Hurricanes' coffin with pinpoint cross kick for superb Crusaders try
5

Shot, stabbed and a father at 13 - boxer Dillian Whyte on turning his life around
Simon Bridges says he doesn't want the prime minister job handed to him on a silver platter and isn't taking his poor personal poll results lightly.

He made the comments at his first National Party conference as leader to 600 party faithful in Auckland today, as he tries to rally the troops.

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch gives a full breakdown of the day in the video above.

He says he isn't taking his poor personal poll results lightly.
A Members' Bill in parliament is proposing drivers on their restricted license be allowed behind the wheel any time, day or night, if they need to travel between work and home.

Currently, it's illegal for restricted drivers to be behind the wheel between 10pm and 5am.

National MP Paul Goldsmith, who drafted the bill, described the issue as "annoying".

"When you're saying that it's okay to drive at 9.55pm but suddenly you turn into a menace to society at five past 10 when you're trying to get home from your shift at Domino's [Pizza] or whatever it is, then I think it makes it difficult for people to do simple things," Mr Goldsmith said.

It's already possible for restricted drivers to get an exemption to the rules.

Last year, more than 1500 people applied to extend their driving time or carry passengers.

Of that number, half were approved.

"Well yes, you can get an exemption but the NZTA website says it's only under very, very special circumstances," he said.

The Automobile Association (AA) says there are good reasons for the current curfew due to the increased risks posed to drivers at night.

"People under 25 - that's the highest age group for people dying on the roads so we want to make sure that people are as safe as possible. We also know that there are people who choose to break that curfew law," says AA Road Safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen.

Mr Thomsen says the AA is looking forward to a government review of the current licensing system over the next year in order to get a complete picture of how people learn to drive and obtain a license in New Zealand, and ways it could be made safer while "fitting well with modern lives".

However, workers in the hospitality industry point out restricted drivers aren't all young people.

"The late shifts are really difficult for us to fill - as are many roles in hospitality - so the more people we can open it up to, I think the better for us and better for potential employees as well," says Hospitality NZ Wellington Branch President Matt McLaughlin.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says as with all Members' Bills, the proposed law change "would be considered on its merits if, and when, it's pulled from the ballot".

Road safety experts say the current curfew keeps the number of accidents down.
