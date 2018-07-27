Pakistan election results under fire after former cricketer Imran Khan's win

Demands for new elections in Pakistan are growing louder after questions were raised about the credibility of this week's polls following multiple allegations of manipulation by the army.
"We have rejected the entire election process and are discussing fresh elections with other political parties," Mushahidullah Khan, a spokesman for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said.
Former cricket star Imran Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party currently lead with 115 seats compared to 64 won by their nearest rival, the PML-N party of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Questions about the credibility of the elections have been raised by local and international observers.
Results in at least five national assembly constituencies, where Khan's PTI had claimed victory, changed after recounts.
"This is selection not an election," said Senator Hafiz Hamdullah of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party, which also demanded new elections on Friday.
"We will protest against the rigging and convince others for the fresh elections" he said.
Sharif's party will discuss the option with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari.
PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced he will sit on the opposition benches.
"Free and fair elections are every Pakistani's right and on that front we are not willing to compromise," he said.