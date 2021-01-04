TODAY |

Pakistan dismiss Black Caps' openers on day two of second Test

Source:  Associated Press

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell shared a half-century stand then were both out close to lunch Monday on the second day of the second cricket Test against Pakistan.

Pakistan players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham. Source: Photosport

Latham and Blundell had given New Zealand a solid start in reply to Pakistan’s first innings of 297, reaching 52 in a partnership which occupied most of the first session.

Pakistan then struck back decisively. Faheem Ashraf trapped Blundell lbw when he was 16 and five balls later Shaheen Afridi removed Latham for 33.

At lunch New Zealand had moved onto 66-2 with Kane Williamson 4 not out and Ross Taylor on 10.

The New Zealand openers had appeared mostly comfortable in a partnership which occupied 94 minutes.

The Hagley Oval pitch had provided pace, bounce and seam through most of the first day after New Zealand won the toss and bowled and Pakistan batted superbly for a total close to 300.

Azhar Ali made 93, Mohammad Rizwan 61 and Faheem 48, surmounting extremely challenging conditions. Kyle Jamieson took 5-69, his third five-wicket bag in six tests.

The pitch seemed likely to have settled when New Zealand began its first innings Monday as it baked under the sun; the New Zealand opening pair had only a few alarms on their way to a 50 partnership from 19.4 overs.

Latham, batting at his home ground, knew the conditions well enough to leave confidently on both line and bounce. Blundell, whose most potent scoring shots are the cut and pull, batted outside his crease to negate the fuller delivery that still swung.

Despite that, Latham fell lbw to Faheem in the 20th over. Pushing forward hesitantly, he was struck on the front pad by a ball that swung in late.

The umpire turned down Pakistan’s vociferous lbw appeal but the decision was reviewed and the replay showed the ball hitting the stumps.

Latham’s dismissal was extraordinary. Naseem was finding good bounce and removed Latham with a delivery which was angled into him and both bounced and moved away.

The ball flew directly to Shan Masood at second slip but he couldn’t hold onto the catch. Instead, the ball deflected to Haris Sohail, at first slip, who cupped a brilliant reaction catch.

