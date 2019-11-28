Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare

Some of Pakistan cricket's biggest stars dined with an Indian taxi driver in a heart-warming story from the team’s stay in Brisbane during last week’s first Test against Australia.
Leg-spinner Yasir Shah explained how he, Imran Khan, Muhammad Musa, Shaheen Afridi and 16-year-old sensation Naseem Shah hailed a cab while looking for a restaurant one night during their stay in Brisbane.
“The driver was Paa Ji from India, we told him to take us to a nice restaurant,” Yasir said in the Pakistan Cricket Board video.
The Indian driver recognised the cricketers and began chatting with them in Urdu about the game, Yasir said.
“He refused to take the fare from us when we reached the restaurant, I told him you either have to take the fare or have dinner with us, so he agreed for the dinner.”