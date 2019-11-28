Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare

Some of Pakistan cricket's biggest stars dined with an Indian taxi driver in a heart-warming story from the team’s stay in Brisbane during last week’s first Test against Australia.

The Pakistani cricket stars including Yasir Shah and 16-year-old sensation Naseem Shah with the taxi driver. Source: Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Board

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah explained how he, Imran Khan, Muhammad Musa, Shaheen Afridi and 16-year-old sensation Naseem Shah hailed a cab while looking for a restaurant one night during their stay in Brisbane.

“The driver was Paa Ji from India, we told him to take us to a nice restaurant,” Yasir said in the Pakistan Cricket Board video.

The group shared a meal at a restaurant in Brisbane. Source: Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Board

The Indian driver recognised the cricketers and began chatting with them in Urdu about the game, Yasir said.