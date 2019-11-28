TODAY |

Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare

Source:  1 NEWS

Some of Pakistan cricket's biggest stars dined with an Indian taxi driver in a heart-warming story from the team’s stay in Brisbane during last week’s first Test against Australia.

The Pakistani cricket stars including Yasir Shah and 16-year-old sensation Naseem Shah with the taxi driver. Source: Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Board

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah explained how he, Imran Khan, Muhammad Musa, Shaheen Afridi and 16-year-old sensation Naseem Shah hailed a cab while looking for a restaurant one night during their stay in Brisbane.

“The driver was Paa Ji from India, we told him to take us to a nice restaurant,” Yasir said in the Pakistan Cricket Board video.

The group shared a meal at a restaurant in Brisbane. Source: Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Board

The Indian driver recognised the cricketers and began chatting with them in Urdu about the game, Yasir said.

“He refused to take the fare from us when we reached the restaurant, I told him you either have to take the fare or have dinner with us, so he agreed for the dinner.”

Cricket
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win
2
Mum calls for rugby officials who humiliated her 11-year-old over his size to apologise
3
Ben Stokes proud and respectful of his Māori heritage as he jokes 'I can’t say where the Māori is'
4
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
5
Rugby Australia boss pens apology to RWC organisers for Wallabies' behaviour - report
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Queensland newborn dies, twin critical after co-sleeping tragedy

Sleepless nights, Skype chats and a vision: Dave Rennie already getting stuck into Wallabies job in Glasgow
00:23

Australian broadcaster Clive James dies after long battle with cancer

Body of woman found in freezer in Sydney