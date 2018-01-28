TODAY |

Pakistan cricket boss against attempting T20 World Cup bubble, says staging event in 2020 'impossible'

Source:  AAP

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani says the logistical challenge of keeping 16 teams in a bio-secure bubble to limit the risk of COVID-19 makes staging the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year "impossible".

Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed in action against NZ as Black Caps wicket keeper Tom Blundell looks on. Source: Photosport

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) is exploring contingency plans but has deferred a decision on the tournament until July.

While Australia has slowed novel coronavirus infections to a trickle, Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings said on Tuesday any expectations the tournament would go ahead as planned in October-November were "unrealistic".

Mani, an ICC board member, said in a virtual media briefing on Wednesday the Australian government was still being "very cautious" about the COVID-19 risk.

"If it is played this year they will likely insist it happens in a bio-bubble," he said.

"This is okay for one or two teams but when 12-16 teams play in a T20 tournament, it becomes an impossible thing. I don't think it is feasible today that there is any ICC event in 2020."

Mani expected the tournament to be rescheduled to 2021, with the edition scheduled for next year in India moved to 2022.

"ICC events were supposed to happen in 2020, 2021 and 2023. The gap in the middle can be filled and this will be deferred," he said.

"That is where the talk is headed towards. What event will happen first and where, those talks are happening."

The Indian board has said it was premature to talk about the possible rescheduling of the 2021 edition.

Cricket
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Fly high my queen' - Tongan league star Konrad Hurrell flooded with support after mother dies
2
Akira Ioane to start as part of monster Blues loose forwards unit, Beauden Barrett remains at fullback for Chiefs clash
3
Chiefs bring Aaron Cruden into starting line-up as one of two changes for Blues match
4
New All Blacks assistant reflects on fateful call from Ian Foster – ‘I think you’ve got the wrong number’
5
Blues' colourful hairstyles a reflection of team culture, James Parsons says
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
02:00

Struggling hotel industry urges consumers to skip online booking sites to get best deal
02:07

New Covid-19 case confirmed, unrelated to two cases earlier this week

Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield quizzed by media amid growing Covid-19 quarantine problems

Serena Williams 'cannot wait' to return at US Open after pandemic but other stars still undecided