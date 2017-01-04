 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Pakistan clawing way back into third Test with slow progress against Australian bowling attack

share

Source:

Associated Press

Younis Khan moved toward his 34th test century as Pakistan reached 177-3 at tea, still trailing Australia by 361 runs, on a rain-affected third day of the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground this afternoon.

Matt Renshaw, David Warner and Peter Handscomb all kept the scoreboard ticking over on day two at the SCG.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

At the interval, Younis was 84 not out and captain Misbah-ul-Haq was unbeaten on 18, with Pakistan still needing another 161 runs to avoid the follow on, after the hosts declared their first innings at 538-8.

Four hours were lost to passing showers Thursday before Younis and Azhar Ali resumed their unbeaten century stand which had rallied Pakistan from a dire start to its innings on day two.

The pair added 26 runs to Pakistan's overnight score of 126-2 before Younis was responsible for the needless run out of Azhar for 71. Younis played the ball to midwicket and called for a quick single, but Mitchell Starc's athletic fielding effort and throw to the keeper's end caught Azhar short of the crease.

It was unfortunate for Azhar who has been Pakistan's strongest performer on a tough tour. The opener has 395 runs at an average of 98.75 for the series, surpassing Mohsin Khan's 390 set in 1983 to become the highest Pakistani run-scorer in a series in Australia.

Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was replaced almost immediately after the resumption of play, having felt nauseous during the first over of play. Specialist batsman Peter Handscomb replaced Wade behind the stumps, while Australia team doctor Peter Brukner said Wade had been given medication and returned to the team hotel to rest.

In Josh Hazelwood's second over of the day, an lbw appeal against Azhar was turned down by on-field umpire Sundaram Ravi. Captain Steve Smith called for a review which upheld the initial decision as the projected line of the delivery showed the ball not cleanly hitting the stumps.

Misbah, playing this match despite hinting at retirement after Pakistan's innings defeat in the second test at Melbourne, looked comfortable against Australia's spin attack as the visitors fought to avoid defeat and a series clean sweep.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

00:29
2
The Kiwi was once again dominant for the Thunder but it wasn’t enough as OKC fell off late in the road loss.

Watch: Steven Adams sends statement with powerful dunks while muscling up against Hornets bigmen

00:26
3
The UFC fighter of Samoan heritage said he was disappointed when he met Sir Peter Leitch after the business used the offensive term.

'How did he get knighted?' - MMA fighter Mark Hunt says Mad Butcher used term 'coconut' for Samoans

01:53
4
The American tennis superstar was bundled out of the tournament yesterday by an unseeded compatriot.

'You gotta deal with all sorts of conditions' - fans left disappointed with Serena's shock ASB Classic exit

01:24
5
Steve Simon argued the American simply struggled in the tough Auckland conditions after months off from the sport.

WTA boss hits back at Serena's critics after her early ASB Classic exit: 'She doesn't go on the court to lose'

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

00:14
The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.

01:53
1 NEWS' Kim Savage met the 16-year-old American who's travelling the world to rally support.

Young climate change speaker makes NZ first stop on world tour

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez started young, and now has an impressive resume, having addressed the United Nations on the topic.

02:51
France will ban plastic plates in 2020 to reduce burgeoning landfill waste.

Overseas climate action encouraging Kiwi innovation

France will ban non-biodegradable plastic cups, utensils and plates in 2020 - and New Zealand companies have a few plans too.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ