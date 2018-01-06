Pakistan bowler left in agony after nasty collision against Black Caps

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir was left in serious pain during his side's opening ODI loss to the Black Caps in Wellington, after colliding with New Zealand's Henry Nicholls.

With the innings coming to an end, Amir bowled a ball that Nicholls hit deep into the leg side, immediately setting off for a run.

With both batsman and bowler watching the ball instead of each other, the pair came together in a nasty clash, leaving both on the floor.

While Nicholls would gingerly get to his feet almost immediately, Amir was in serious pain, leading to the Pakistan team doctor having to race onto the field.