Pakistan backing 16-year-old for Test debut against Australia, despite age and mother's recent death

He's 16-years-old with seven first-class games under his belt, but Pakistan teammates have no doubt Naseem Shah will cope if he makes his Test debut on Thursday at the Gabba.

Likened to Dennis Lillee, Shah's express spell a week ago in Perth against Australia A caught the eye and left Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja ducking and weaving.

Even more remarkably, Shah took to the field just two days after the death of his mother in Pakistan.

It was a courageous decision which hadn't gone unnoticed by those in the touring squad.

"A 16-year-old being that mature, if we only talk about how he's doing in cricket right now that's a lot of maturity there," batsman Shan Masood said in Brisbane.

"But losing his mother and still stepping out on the field when we're all the way in Australia, the other end of the world and not going back, staying here and putting his hand up that he wants to do well for the team, for the country, that's commendable.

"That sort of attitude is what we're looking for in all the guys. As a team, we're trying to stick behind him.

"We're all very happy with how he's responded and, hopefully, he's going to be a star in the making."

Pakistan's Yaseem Shah Source: Getty
