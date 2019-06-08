TODAY |

Pakistan and Sri Lanka forced to share points in first washout at Cricket World Cup

AAP
 Pakistan and Sri Lanka were denied the chance to build on recent victories as their clash in Bristol became the first of the Cricket World Cup to fall foul of the weather.

Although the rain had eased off at around 2pm local time, umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould ruled there was no possibility of play because of a wet outfield, despite the best efforts of the ground staff.

Both teams, thrashed in their tournament openers before bouncing back with wins, have been awarded one point each as a result of the abandonment.

Sri Lanka next face Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday, while Pakistan take on Australia at Taunton a day later.

As a team we really wanted to play this match especially after gaining momentum with the win against England," Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said.

"It is unfortunate that we were not able to play."

Pakistan were shot out for 105 by the West Indies at Trent Bridge but responded by upsetting hosts and favourites England in a high-scoring thriller at the same venue.

Pakistan's Wahab Riaz celebrates taking the wicket of England's Chris Woakes. Source: Associated Press

"We have great team spirit and our confidence is on a high after beating England. We would want to carry the momentum into the remaining games. We won't relax in our remaining six matches," Sarfaraz added.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, slumped to a 10-wicket hammering against New Zealand at Sophia Gardens before seeing off Afghanistan in a rain-reduced encounter in Cardiff.

But the prospects of starting on time in England's south west were hit by the inclement weather and, though the rain eventually abated, it was decided half- an-hour before the final cut-off time of 4:15pm local time to call the game off.

Ground staff work to clear water off the outfield prior to the Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, at Bristol County Ground, in Bristol, England, Friday June 7, 2019. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Ground staff work to clear water off the outfield prior to the Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Source: Associated Press
