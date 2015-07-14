 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'Our performances are below par' - Stephen Fleming slams winless Stars after another Big Bash blowout

share

Source:

AAP

Melbourne Stars coach Stephen Fleming believes his team might be caught up in their own hype and says it's time for them to show some courage.

Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming

Source: 1 NEWS

The Stars started the season as the BBL title favourites, but now face an uphill battle just to reach the finals after losing their opening two games.

Batting collapses have been a feature of both of their defeats - a surprising aspect given their star-studded line-up.

Against Brisbane, the Stars crashed to 4-53.

And chasing a modest 143 against the Perth Scorchers on Tuesday at the WACA, the Stars crashed to 5-59.

Those collapses have been hard to stomach for Fleming, whose team boasts Kevin Pietersen, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Luke Wright, and Glenn Maxwell.

"Maybe we were reading too much into ourselves, and have got to get back to a bit more basics," Fleming said.

"There's no point ranting and raving. The players are very experienced players.

"Extra trainings aren't going to make them hit a cover drive better. So it's just working on that mindset.

"It's got to be known that it (our performances) are below par, and the pressure again is back on this side.

"We've got the players to respond - we know that. But we're just short of it at the moment."

The Scorchers boast arguably the best bowling attack in the competition, and the Stars had no answers to Andrew Tye (5-23) and Mitchell Johnson.

Perth Scorchers Andrew Tye celebrates the wicket of John Hastings last night.

Perth Scorchers Andrew Tye celebrates the wicket of John Hastings last night.

Source: Getty

Johnson was near unplayable early, while Tye's bag of tricks befuddled the Stars.

But Fleming scoffed at talk his team couldn't handle the extra pace.

"They were bowling no quicker than our boys," he said.

"Courage is always a key word when you've got a bit of pace coming at you, but there's opportunities.

"We're just too quick to give it up at the moment, which is an attitudinal thing, rather than a skill set.

"If it is hard, get through it, rather than give your wicket up and have your team fall down after six overs."

Pietersen, who returned home to England for Christmas, is set to return for the January 2 clash with Brisbane at the MCG.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:14
1
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

00:46
2
Hayden Williams went from driver to pilot in a matter of seconds at the Western Springs International Test.

Watch: Kiwi Midget car goes flying, catapults dangerously close to top of Western Springs safety barriers in wild crash

00:12
3
Hamilton apologised later for the video which he took down from his social media accounts.

Watch: 'Boys don't wear princess dresses!' Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton slammed for mocking nephew's Christmas outfit

00:26
4
Adams, with a an ugly sweater to boot, added another double-double performance to his resume in the 112-107 win.

Watch: 'It's quite jolly, innit?' Festive Steven Adams reflects on OKC's Christmas Day win over Rockets

5
26th December 2017, Sydney Harbour, Sydney, Australia; Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, the crew of LDV Comanche (NSW) skippered by Jim Cooney make some adjustments as they pass through the Heads

Sydney-Hobart leader Comanche eyes record

00:14
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

Footage of the fire appears to show it located in a group of trees at Waikumete Cemetery

Traffic warnings as Kiwis take to the roads during holiday season

Heavy traffic heading both north and south out of Auckland is expected today.

Fireworks (file picture).

Police predict New Year's Eve partying will go too far

Canterbury say: "There'll be drink driving, family harm and people celebrating just that bit too much".

02:12

Bail given to man who was allegedly more than two times over legal alcohol limit during fatal Auckland crash

Abdul Raheem Fayad Syed - a taxi driver - died when his vehicle was struck by a car.

00:34
Israel's Minister of Culture is urging Lorde to rethink her decision.

'Music should unite not divide' - Israel's ambassador to NZ wants sit-down meeting with Lorde

Itzhak Gerberg has called for a meeting with the Kiwi singer after she cancelled her show in Tel Aviv.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 