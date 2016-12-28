Ouch! Sickening head clash between teammates in Women's Big Bash brings game to a standstill

Source:Cricket Australia
A horrifying collision between two players marred a Women's Big Bash match between the Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne Stars.
When Meg Lanning smashed a delivery through the leg side yesterday, fielders Deandra Dottin and Laura Harris both went after the runaway ball.
What happened next was not pretty, with the two colliding in sickening fashion to leave both players in serious discomfort.
Harris eventually got to her feet and played on, however Dottin had to be stretchered off and is believed to have suffered a concussion.
