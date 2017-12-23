Otago's Anaru Kitchen given shock call up for Black Caps' T20 series against Windies

Otago all-rounder Anaru Kitchen is a surprise call up for the Black Caps, the only new face in the New Zealand squad, for the three match Twenty20 series against the West Indies.

Anaru Kitchen Source: Photosport

Kitchen, 33, receives his first call up for the Black Caps, after years of consistent performances in limited overs for Otago, pipping Todd Astle for spinning all-rounder spot, alongside Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi.

Tim Southee will captain the side for the first match at Nelson's Saxton Oval on December 29, while Kane Williamson returns for the second and third matches of the series at Mount Maunganui on January 1 and 3.

Ross Taylor is included for the first match of the series, having fallen out of the reckoning in the shortest format of the game.

Martin Guptill also returns to the side, having missed all of New Zealand's home summer, recovering from a hamstring injury.