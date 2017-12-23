Otago bowler wears helmet due to unique bowling action during T20 clash

Source:
Otago Volts fast bowler Warren Barnes is grabbing headlines today for donning a helmet while bowling in his side's T20 clash against the Northern Knights.
Because his bowling action leaves him with his head down after his delivery stride, Barnes, 25, took the bowling crease wearing a specially designed helmet, protecting his head from any batsman's returning shot.
The helmet itself was designed by Barnes and Volts coach Rob Walter, resembling a baseball umpire's visor and a track cycling helmet.
The protective was clearly a good sign for Barnes, who was the pick of the Otago bowlers against the Knights, taking 3-33 as Northern Districts made 212/9 from their 20 overs.
