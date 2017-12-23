Otago bowler wears helmet due to unique bowling action during T20 clash

Otago Volts fast bowler Warren Barnes is grabbing headlines today for donning a helmet while bowling in his side's T20 clash against the Northern Knights.

Otago Volts' Warren Barnes bowls in a helmet Source: Photosport

Because his bowling action leaves him with his head down after his delivery stride, Barnes, 25, took the bowling crease wearing a specially designed helmet, protecting his head from any batsman's returning shot.

The helmet itself was designed by Barnes and Volts coach Rob Walter, resembling a baseball umpire's visor and a track cycling helmet.