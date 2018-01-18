 

Orlando Magic player suspended for two games after wild punch sparks headlock, on-court scuffle

Orlando's Aaron Afflalo has been suspended two games without pay by the NBA for fighting with Minnesota's Nemanja Bjelica.

Arron Afflalo and Nemanja Bjelica both missed the second half of the game between the Magic and Timberwolves after they were ejected.
Afflalo punched Bjelica in the head in the fight that took place with 7:28 left in the second quarter of the Magic's 108-102 victory on Wednesday.

Though both players were ejected after Bjelica put Afflalo in a headlock, only Afflalo was punished Thursday by NBA executive vice president of operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.

Afflalo will miss Orlando's games at Cleveland and Boston.

