TODAY |

Opening day of second Ashes Test washed out, Jofra Archer set to debut for England

Associated Press
More From
Cricket

The opening day of the second Ashes test at Lord's was abandoned because of rain overnight, although it eased just long enough for England fast bowler Jofra Archer to receive his Test cap in a ceremony in the middle of the field.

That indicated Archer will make his Test debut when play gets underway. Archer will replace James Anderson, as England's leading wicket-taker was injured.

Australia was set to make at least one change to its fast bowling attack at Lord's, with James Pattinson rested and Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood brought into the tourists' 12-man squad.

The rain even prevented the toss being held. The forecast is much better for tonight. With the Test reduced to four days with time added on daily, the follow-on will be 150 runs.

Umpires were hoping to have a pitch inspection at 11am local time but were foiled by the rain and later set the toss for 3pm local before the rain returned again and covers were brought back on.

Australia leads the five-test series 1-0 after a 251-run win at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Australia's Nathan Lyon, left walks off the pitch after speaking to the 4th umpire Alex Wharf as rain delays play on day one of the 2nd Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Rain is forecast for much of the day in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Australia's Nathan Lyon, left walks off the pitch after speaking to the 4th umpire Alex Wharf as rain delays play on day one of the 2nd Ashes Test. Source: Associated Press
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
The All Blacks coach said the duo could become world class players.
Sevu Reece, George Bridge given starts as All Blacks axe senior trio for Bledisloe decider
2
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
3
Ben Smith of New Zealand makes a break against Reece Hodge of Australia. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup, rugby union test match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 22 October 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz
Ben Smith, Owen Franks fighting to keep All Blacks spots heading into Bledisloe rematch
4
The All Blacks captain has been a target following his side's northern tour.
'Kieran Read was on fire' - Former Wallabies flanker sticks up for All Blacks skipper
5
The defensive lineman spent time in NZ on a Mormon mission, and wanted to bring some Māori culture to the NFL.
New York Jets' Bronson Kaufusi leads enthusiastic pre-training haka with teammates
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:53
Williamson and the Black Caps begin the new Test Championship with today's clash against Sri Lanka.

Kane Williamson, Black Caps moving on from World Cup heartache with focus firmly on Test Championship
New Zealand celebrate a wicket. New Zealand White Ferns v West Indies. 3rd International Twenty20 cricket, Pukekura Park, New Plymouth New Zealand. Friday, 16 March, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Women's T20 cricket added to Commonwealth Games for 2022
New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite and Suzie Bates. New Zealand White Ferns v India. Women's Twenty20 International cricket. 2nd T20. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 8 February 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Top women's cricketers to earn financial windfall in new NZ Cricket agreement

Microchipped cricket balls enter final stages of testing, could be introduced to professional game soon