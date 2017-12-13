O'Donnell brothers equal 100-year record with twin centuries for Auckland

Brothers Robbie and Will O'Donnell have become the first siblings to post first-class centuries in the same innings for Auckland in a hundred years - yesterday emulating the achievement of Cyril and Nessie Snedden for Auckland against Hawke's Bay during the 1920/21 season.

Auckland Aces batsman Robbie O'Donnell. Source: Photosport

It was a special day for the cricketing O'Donnell family as the brothers' runfest this summer reached its zenith, younger brother Will reaching his maiden first-class century after captain Robbie had posted his fifth first-class ton on the previous afternoon.

However, the Wellington Firebirds fought back with the ball after their departures, and resumed this morning with a 104-run overall lead with captain Michael Bracewell (56*) and opener Luke Georgeson (36*) in a quest to end the Aces' unbeaten status this season.

In other Plunket Shield fixtures, Central Districts have just taken the lead in their second innings as they look to set a competitive target for champions Canterbury to chase, while Northern Districts are in a close contest with Otago.