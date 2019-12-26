NZ's first Boxing Day Test results in crowd of 80,473 - the biggest for a non-Ashes Test since 1975

New Zealand's long-awaited return to Test cricket at the MCG has resulted in the biggest non-Ashes Boxing Day crowd since 1975.

The figure of 80,473 sits only behind the 85,661 that turned out to watch the West Indies and Australia 44 years ago.

Cricket Australia says it is the sixth-largest Boxing Day crowd, with the highest being the 91,112 in 2013.

Black Caps shirts were everywhere on Thursday as Kiwi fans turned out to watch their No.2 ranked team play a MCG Test for the first time since 1987.

Entering the ground before play it was clear this was going to be a special, highly-charged first day.

More than 16,000 Kiwis flew across the Tasman for a match 32 years in the making.

Over 80,000 packed into the MCG. Source: Associated Press

Combined with a large expat population in Victoria, it helped ensure a blockbuster crowd and an electric atmosphere.

It didn't take the Kiwis long to find their voice as they were immediately rewarded with a memorable start.

Captain Kane Williamson's decision to bowl first after winning the toss paid dividends in the first over when Trent Boult knocked over Australian opener Joe Burns for a golden duck.

Kiwi fans roared as one when Burns' stumps were rattled four balls into the day by the returning quick's perfect swinging delivery.

New Zealanders filled up the Punt Rd end of the ground, rising together to applaud Boult as he walked to fine leg after his first over.

"To see it swing back ... with 80,000 people watching you was pretty exhilarating," Boult said after stumps.

"I thought the crowd was amazing ... the Kiwi support was pretty cool."

Black Caps supporters came alive again just before lunch when Steve Smith entered the arena.

As the former Australia captain came to the crease after David Warner's dismissal, boos echoed around the famous ground.

Some Kiwi fans in the Olympic Stand even waved what looked like sandpaper, a reminder of Smith's role in the infamous Cape Town ball tampering saga.

But the crowd taunts did little to put Smith off his game as he racked up his first half-century of the summer before reaching the close on 77.

The 30-year-old said he was unaware of any booing.