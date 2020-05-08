NZ's best Cricketers head back to school after contemplating life after sport

Cricket's indefinite hiatus has forced some of our best players into thinking about what life may look like after their careers.

The Players' Association has fielded enquiries as Covid-19 gives our best men's and women's international and domestic talent a taste of what it's like off the pitch.

Black Caps opener Tom Latham is one of a number of our best cricketers who have been jolted into planning for what they do post-retirement.

"It is a really important thing for guys to think about because guys nowdays are getting contracted straight out of school and not necessarily having the education behind them, and then what that looks like post their career is slightly different," Latham said.

Latham is using the time to delve into business studies at the Open Polytechnic, utilising the break in action and investing in the future.

"If that eventuates into something in the future then we'll probably look back on this time as a benefit."

All-rounder Amelia Kerr is one of a handful of White Ferns hit by the impacts of the virus too, with her IPL campaign taken away from her. Instead she's had her head in the books around continued training.

"My whole family are pretty much teachers so that's always been an interest to me so I've decided to do some part time study through Massey," she said.