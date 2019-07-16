NZC boss says homecoming ceremony for gutted Black Caps 'just not practical' right now, despite PM's interest

TODAY |

A homecoming ceremony for the Black Caps after their courageous run at this year's Cricket World Cup will have to be put on hold despite the hopes of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. 

Ms Ardern, discussing the game on TVNZ1's Breakfast, said she had talked about a "heroes welcome" with Auckland mayor Phil Goff, but was waiting to hear what the team’s plan was.

"This is more about giving Kiwis the chance of welcoming them home," she said. 

"I don't think there's thoughts here of parades, but just a chance for people to say welcome back and we’re proud of you."

She said it was now about finding a time that worked best for the Black Caps, which New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said will have to be in a few weeks, at least, if it happens at all.

"We’ve been in conversations with the Minister for Sport and Recreation, Grant Robertson, and are mindful of the Prime Minister’s enthusiasm for a welcome-home celebration," White said.

"At the moment, however, with some players arriving back at different times, some not arriving back at all, and others having alternative playing commitments, it’s just not practical.

"Hopefully, given the interest surrounding this, we can organise something appropriate in the weeks to come."

Ms Ardern said she felt "incredibly proud of the team" despite the loss - a feeling White said the Black Caps were overwhelmed by from the entirety of the country.

England were crowned champions this week after the two sides couldn't be separated following 50 overs of play - where they both scored 241 runs - and a super over where both sides scored 15.

The Black Caps missed out on their first world title due to a rule which states if teams are still tied after the super over, the team with the most boundaries is the winner. England won in that area comfortably.

