NZC boss backs 'consummate professional' Trent Boult's NZ return before England tour

Trent Boult's decision to return to New Zealand from India to see family instead of travelling straight to the UK to prepare for the Black Caps' England tour has the full backing of New Zealand Cricket, David White says.

NZC confirmed this morning they have organised a way out of Covid-ravaged India for Kiwis involved in the suspended IPL, with some returning to New Zealand and most of the Black Caps contingent heading straight to the UK to prepare for the England Test series and World Test Championship final.

However, one Black Cap who won't be doing that is left-arm paceman Trent Boult who NZC said will return home briefly to see his family before reconnecting with the Test squad in early June.

It means Boult will be unavailable for the first England Test and questionable for the second match but regardless NZC chief executive David White said they fully supported Boult's decision.

"He's got a young family and he wanted to come home to see them - we totally support that," White said.

"He is the consummate professional and we know he will prepare and get ready for the Test Championship final so we're supportive of him."

Along with approximately 15 other New Zealand-bound IPL players, support staff and commentators, Boult is scheduled to depart New Delhi tomorrow on one of two charter flights, arriving in Auckland on Saturday before undergoing managed isolation.

All going as planned, the 31-year-old will leave MIQ on May 22 and will spend a week at home with his family, training at Mt Maunganui before departing for the UK in early June.

White said there would be plenty of support for Boult and others set to go through MIQ processes to ensure their mental health is okay.