NZ U19 trump South Africa at World Cup, set to face Afghanistan in quarter-finals

New Zealand have progressed through the pool competition unbeaten at the under-19 Cricket World Cup after outclassing South Africa by 71 runs in today's final round-robin clash in Tauranga.

Batting first, the young Kiwis racked up a solid total of 279-8, led by an impressive first-wicket partnership from Jakob Bhula and Rachin Ravindra.

Bhula hit 44 and talisman Ravindra struck 76 as the pair created a 108-run opening stand, while Dale Phillips added 43 from the middle order.

In response, the South Africans struggled.

They lost their first four wickets for just 76 runs, before Hermann Rolfes and Jean du Plessis steadied the ship by scoring 108 and 54 respectively.

But their departures precipitated a tail collapse, ultimately falling for 208.

New Zealand will now go on to play Afghanistan in their quarter-final on Thursday, while South Africa will play Pakistan on Wednesday.

Both the Kiwis and South Africans had already recorded impressive wins over the West Indies and Kenya in Group A pool play and secured a final-eight spot.

In the other quarters, India plays Bangladesh and Australia faces England.

After Australia thumped Papua New Guinea yesterday by 311 runs to finish second in their group, England set up Tuesday's date in Lincoln with a 282-run flogging of Canada to top their group.