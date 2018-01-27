 

NZ U19 cricketers suffer second loss as South Africa get revenge at World Cup

New Zealand will play off for seventh place at the under-19 Cricket World Cup after losing a classification game against South Africa in Christchurch.

The hosts were beaten by 73 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
The host nation went down by 73 runs at Hagley Oval, one week after beating their African rivals by 71 runs in pool play.

South African opener Matthew Breetzke (115) and captain Raynard van Tonder (117) put on 213 for the second wicket as South Africa compiled 284-6.

New Zealand crumbled to 96-6 and only 74 from Dale Phillips added some respectability as they succumbed for 211 in the 44th over.

Their opponents in the final classification game in Queenstown on Tuesday will be England or Bangladesh.

The semi-finals pit Australia against Afghanistan and India against Pakistan.

