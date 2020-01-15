TODAY |

NZ U19 batsman falls victim of one of cricket’s most sensational stumpings

New Zealand under-19 batsman Beckham Wheeler-Greenall has fallen to one of the most astounding stumpings ever in a match against Zimbabwe last week.

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall was the victim of an astounding stumping by Zimbabwe’s Beckham Wheeler-Greenall in a match last week. Source: Twitter/PitchVision Sports

Video from the quadrangular tournament match shows Wheeler-Greenall run down the wicket against left-arm wrist-spinner Tadiwanashe Nyangani.

The stock ball from the left-armer turns, beating the inside edge and forcing wicketkeeper Dane Schadendorf to move well down the legside to take the ball.

Incredibly, a diving Schadendorf flicks the ball back onto the stumps to catch Wheeler-Greenall short of his ground.

On the back of the stumping, Zimbabwe won the match by two wickets after chasing down NZ’s total of 198 with three balls to spare in the 50-over game.

