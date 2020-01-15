NZ U19 batsman falls victim of one of cricket’s most sensational stumpings

New Zealand under-19 batsman Beckham Wheeler-Greenall has fallen to one of the most astounding stumpings ever in a match against Zimbabwe last week.

Video from the quadrangular tournament match shows Wheeler-Greenall run down the wicket against left-arm wrist-spinner Tadiwanashe Nyangani.

The stock ball from the left-armer turns, beating the inside edge and forcing wicketkeeper Dane Schadendorf to move well down the legside to take the ball.

Incredibly, a diving Schadendorf flicks the ball back onto the stumps to catch Wheeler-Greenall short of his ground.