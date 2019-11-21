NZ to rue non-review after English openers survive first hour of historic Bay Oval Test

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's hour-by-hour updates of the first Test between the Black Caps and England, the first ever played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

ENG 51/1 (Burns 30, Denly 0) after 22 overs

12.00pm: NZ wil rue a non-review after hot spot showed Joe Burns had got the faintest of edges on a Trent Boult delivery in the fifth over.

BJ Watling led the appeal behind the wicket but Boult was unmoved and the Black Caps didn't review, with the technology showing it would have been given out had NZ used DRS.

That decision could prove costly with the Bay Oval wicket looking to be a flat and not offering Boult or Tim Southee much assistance off the pitch or in the air.

Sipley enjoyed a dream start to Test cricket as he hit his first delivery for four.

11.00am - England captain Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bat on a beautiful day in the Bay of Plenty. Both captains agreed it was a good-looking wicket.

Root's decision means opening batsman Dom Sibley will be immediately in action in his Test debut.

The Warwickshire batsman will open England's innings with his former Surrey teammate Rory Burns.

New Zealand decided not to hand a Test debut to fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, sticking with its regular seam attack of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.