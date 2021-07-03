TODAY |

NZ quicks Ferguson, Milne get T20 hat-tricks in England

Source:  1 NEWS

Black Caps quicks Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne have both secured Twenty20 wins for their English teams this morning after both managing to snare hat-tricks.

Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne played big roles in their teams' respective wins. Source: ECB

Ferguson, playing for Yorkshire, took three wickets from the final three balls in the Lancashire innings to clinch an eight-wicket win while Milne earned his hat-trick off the final three balls of Kent's match against Surrey, securing an 11-run win.

Ferguson’s efforts saw him finish with impressive figures of four for 24 from four overs, helping Yorkshire move to second in the north group standings.

Milne on the other hand finished with four for 38 from his four overs to help Kent move to the top of the south group standings.

Elsewhere, Black Caps batsmen have also found some form in the English T20 competition with Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway continuing their fine form.

Phillips smashed 57 off 38 deliveries for Gloucestershire in their 10-run defeat to Hampshire while Conway scored 45 off 26 in Somerset's rain-affected five-run win over Middlesex.

