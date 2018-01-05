 

'NZ are playing very well' - Pakistan expect tough challenge in ODI clash with Black Caps

Pakistan's cricket captain says plenty of schooling has been done with his squad's newer players as they prepare for a series against New Zealand.

The two sides begin their five match ODI series in Wellington tomorrow.
The experienced Sarfraz Ahmed said that his team would be doing their level best to sustain their position as the in-form one-day side in the world, having won nine one-dayers in a row since winning the Champions Trophy in June.

He said he and fellow veteran Mohammed Amir would help in planning for conditions that traditionally favour the home side.

"I have been watching the West Indies series closely and New Zealand are playing very well, the batting and bowling are very good," he said.

"Some of us have played here before and we will pass the message on. We know it's a windy place."

Ahmed said players such as opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Hasan Ali would have to adjust to New Zealand conditions quickly, but he had confidence this would happen.

Bowling would likely be Pakistan's strong point on this tour, he said.

"Our bowling is our main part and our plan will be to restrict New Zealand [batting]."

Ahmed said a main motivation for the tour - five one-dayers and three T20s, beginning on tomorrow in Wellington - will be to continue to build for the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales in 2019.

New Zealand have won four of the last five one-day internationals against Pakistan, with the other abandoned due to rain.

Black Caps

