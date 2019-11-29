TODAY |

NZ opener Tom Latham becomes first Kiwi to score five Test tons in 10 innings after incredible 12 months

Source:  1 NEWS

Black Caps opener Tom Latham is in rarefied air after his incredible run of form over the past 12 months.

Tom Latham. Source: Photosport

With his unbeaten 103 against England today on the opening day of the second Test, the left-hander became the first New Zealand player to score five Test centuries in 10 innings.

The opener put the Black Caps in a strong position before run cut day two of the second Test short. Source: SKY

Beginning with his career-best 264 not out against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve last December, Latham has peeled off scores of 10, 176, 161, 4, 30, 45, 8 and 154.

That’s a remarkable total of 953 runs at an average of over 119.

Today’s century was the 11th of Latham’s Test career, meaning he trails only John Wright for most centuries scored by NZ Test openers.

He also moved into the top 10 of Test run-scorers for New Zealand with 3456 in his 47th Test at an average of 44.88.

