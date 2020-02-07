TODAY |

NZ lose U19 World Cup semi-final as Bangladesh wins through to its first final ever

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand has gone down in the semi-final of the under-19 Cricket World Cup as Bangladesh won through to its first ever final this morning.

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall top scored for New Zealand with 75 from 83 balls. Source: Getty

New Zealand ground out 211 for 8 in their innings in Potchefstroom in South Africa after being put into bat.

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall top scored for New Zealand with 75 from 83 balls batting at six, while No.4 Nicholas Lidstone chipped in with a patient 44.

Bangladesh would make light work of the run chase with first drop Mahmudal Hasan Joy hitting a classy 100 from 127 balls.

The Bangladeshi chased down NZ’s 211 35 balls so spare as they won by six wickets, sparking joyous celebrations.

Bangladesh will face India in the final on Sunday night while New Zealand will play Pakistan in the third-place playoff tomorrow night.

