NZ lose U19 World Cup semi-final as Bangladesh wins through to its first final ever

New Zealand has gone down in the semi-final of the under-19 Cricket World Cup as Bangladesh won through to its first ever final this morning.

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall top scored for New Zealand with 75 from 83 balls. Source: Getty

New Zealand ground out 211 for 8 in their innings in Potchefstroom in South Africa after being put into bat.

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall top scored for New Zealand with 75 from 83 balls batting at six, while No.4 Nicholas Lidstone chipped in with a patient 44.

Bangladesh would make light work of the run chase with first drop Mahmudal Hasan Joy hitting a classy 100 from 127 balls.

The Bangladeshi chased down NZ’s 211 35 balls so spare as they won by six wickets, sparking joyous celebrations.