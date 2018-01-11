 

NZ fast bowler Lockie Ferguson settles into Black Caps rhythm

Black Caps speed demon Lockie Ferguson has put his solid ODI form down to increased self-assurance in the international cricket environment.

Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first ODI match, between the New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. 6th January 2018.

Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first ODI match, between the New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Source: Photosport

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a decent Kiwi summer to date, picking up five wickets in his side's ODI whitewash of the West Indies and another three in Tuesday's eight-wicket second-ODI win over Pakistan in Nelson.

He's a near-certainty to play in Saturday's third-ODI match against Pakistan, proceeding primary pacemen Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Ferguson, who has regularly pushed 150km/h bowling speeds this summer, says he's finally feeling like an international cricketer after a nervy maiden campaign.

He hoped to kick on throughout the summer.

"Last year I came up to international cricket and there's a lot of pressures that come with that," Ferguson told reporters.

"I guess it took me a few games to get used to that.

"This year I'm more confident, having been there, having played in front of the crowds, playing with (those) pressures."

New Zealand head into Saturday's clash in Dunedin as red-hot favourites, having won their past nine consecutive games across all formats.

A tenth triumph this weekend would equal the side's longest ever winning run.

Yet Ferguson insisted the match wouldn't be so straightforward, with Pakistan keen to make up for their two losses and salvage the five-ODI series.

Three Twenty20 matches will then follow.

"The boys have taken some confidence from the last two but obviously we're not resting on our laurels and want to put in a great performance," Ferguson said.

"They're a world-beating side and they showed that in the winter of last year, and obviously have played some seriously good cricket.

"We're doing all the scouting and preparation we can."

Black Caps

