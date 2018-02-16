NZ fan's priceless reaction after securing $50k Catch a Million screamer

 

One New Zealand fan couldn't believe his luck when he won $50,000 after catching a six one handed in the T20 international between the Black Caps and Australia at Eden Park in Auckland tonight.

One lucky man at Eden Park secured a stunning catch during the Black Caps T20 match against Australia.
Source: SKY

In the final over of New Zealand's innings with the bat, Ross Taylor hit a six with Mitchell Grimstone making a stunning left handed catch while in the crowd.

His reactions were priceless as he was mauled by friends who congratulated him after making the catch.

"It's pretty surreal it all happened real fast and all the boys were all over me," Grimstone told Sky Sports NZ.

"Stuck the hand out and it stuck really."

The contest applies to those in the designated catch zones, wearing the sponsor's t-shirt and lanyard, who can take a clean one handed catch during the Black Caps' limited overs matches.

