NZ fans delight in 'redemption' of Test Championship triumph

A lucky few New Zealand cricket fans were on hand to witness one of the greatest days in the team's history.

Black Caps fans at Southampton witnessed one of the greatest days in the team’s history. Source: 1 NEWS

The Black Caps secured the inaugural World Test Championship with an eight-wicket win over India at Southampton, with the winning runs hit by veteran Ross Taylor.

It was a late night for many fans watching at home in New Zealand, but some people were lucky enough to be at the attendance-restricted Hampshire Bowl to witness the winning moment. 

Some of them spoke with 1 NEWS' Daniel Faitaua outside the ground. 

