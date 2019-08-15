NZ dismissed for 249 in first Test against Sri Lanka

After starting the second day at 203/5, New Zealand made a nightmare start with Ross Taylor caught behind for 86 attempting to cut the first ball he faced in the day.

After removing Taylor, Suranga Lakmal would take a second wicket shortly after with Mitchell Santner shouldering arms to a ball that would have crashed into the stumps from around the wicket.

Tim Southee would play a typical cameo, hitting a six in his 14 before being run out in bizarre fashion. The new-ball bowler charging down the wicket for what would have been a suicidal single after the ball ricochet off his pad to short third-man.

Southee’s dismissal brought his fellow opening bowler Trent Boult to the wicket for what would be another little cameo.

Always an entertaining man to watch bat, Boult was the victim of an amusing moment when he top edged an attempted lap sweep, with the ball being stuck in his helmet grille.

Boult would smash 18 from 21 balls in a valuable partnership of 27 with Will Somerville before being caught at long-on off Lakmal trying to hit a second six.