New Zealand have declared at 519/7 in the first Test against the West Indies after Kane Williamson reached his highest ever Test score.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Black Caps captain scored 251 before being caught in the deep while Kyle Jamieson was unbeaten on 51.

Williamson's previous best Test score was 242 not out was against Sri Lanka in 2015.

He also finished unbeaten on 200 against Bangladesh in 2019 Test at Seddon Park.