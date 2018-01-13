 

NZ cruise to easy win over defending champs Windies in U19 World Cup

Hosts New Zealand have won their opening match of the under-19 cricket World Cup, trouncing defending champions the West Indies by eight wickets.

New Zealand celebrate a wicket in the Under 19 Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval in Tauranga, Saturday, January 13, 2018. Copyright photo: Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand celebrate a wicket in the Under 19 Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Source: Photosport

An unbeaten 115 off 100 balls by Finn Allen helped his side ease to 2-234 in Tauranga, one of four matches on the opening day of the 16-nation tournament on Saturday.

Opener Jakob Bhula also made 83 as New Zealand ran down the target with more than 10 overs to spare.

The West Indies had earlier scored 8-233. Openers Keagan Simmons (92 not out) and Kemani Melius (78) put on 123 for the first wicket but there were no other contributions of note.

The best of the New Zealand bowlers were left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra with 3-30 and right-arm quick Matthew Fisher with 3-31.

Further north, in Whangarei, Afghanistan upset Pakistan by five wickets.

Pakistan were bowled out for 188, with opener Rohail Nazir top-scoring with 81.

Led by 76 not out from Darwish Rasool and 46 Ikram Ali Khil, Afghanistan were able to reach the target with 15 balls to spare.

At Lincoln near Christchurch, it was a one-sided affair when Papua New Guinea were bowled out for 95 in 20 overs and Zimbabwe's openers took just 14 overs to register a 10-wicket victory.

Wesley Madhever scored 53no and Gregory Dollar 41no.

In the other match at Lincoln, which was reduced to 20 overs each because of rain, Bangladesh cruised to an 87-run win over Namibia, who could only manage 6-103 in chasing a challenging 4-190.

Skipper Saif Hassan led the way for Bangladesh, his 84 coming off 48 balls, while Mohammad Naim provided back-up with 60 off 43.

In reply, Namibia struggled from the outset, losing their first four wickets for 12 runs inside the first five overs, with only Eben van Wyk (55 off 52) providing an innings of note.

On Sunday, Australia will meet India in Tauranga, South Africa play Kenya at Lincoln and Sri Lanka meet Ireland in Whangarei.

