NZ Cricket withdraws threat to end broadcast partnership with Magic Talk after racism apology

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand Cricket has withdrawn threats to end its broadcast relationship with Magic Talk radio station after a meeting in the wake of the racism incident on John Banks’ show on Tuesday.

Former Auckland Mayor John Banks was serving as a fill-in host yesterday when the widely criticised statement was made. Source: 1 NEWS

MediaWorks said in a statement that it supports NZ Cricket’s zero tolerance stance towards racism and its alignment with the New Zealand Human Rights Commission’s “Give Nothing To Racism” campaign.

John Banks removed from his radio show after 'blatantly racist' caller said Māori were ‘a stone-age people’

It said it agreed with NZC’s view that comments made by both the caller — who called Māori “a stone-age people” and “genetically predisposed to crime, alcohol and under performance educationally” — and Banks were unacceptable.

NZ Cricket threatened to end its broadcast relationship with Magic Talk following the racism incident on John Banks' show.

The incident led NZ Cricket to say yesterday that it would review its broadcast relationship with Magic Talk if strong action was not taken.

NZ Cricket has accepted the response and looks forward to continuing to work with its radio broadcast partner over the remainder of the summer and beyond, MediaWorks said in a statement.

