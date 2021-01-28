NZ Cricket withdraws threat to end broadcast partnership with Magic Talk after racism apology

New Zealand Cricket has withdrawn threats to end its broadcast relationship with Magic Talk radio station after a meeting in the wake of the racism incident on John Banks’ show on Tuesday.
MediaWorks said in a statement that it supports NZ Cricket’s zero tolerance stance towards racism and its alignment with the New Zealand Human Rights Commission’s “Give Nothing To Racism” campaign.
It said it agreed with NZC’s view that comments made by both the caller — who called Māori “a stone-age people” and “genetically predisposed to crime, alcohol and under performance educationally” — and Banks were unacceptable.
The incident led NZ Cricket to say yesterday that it would review its broadcast relationship with Magic Talk if strong action was not taken.
NZ Cricket has accepted the response and looks forward to continuing to work with its radio broadcast partner over the remainder of the summer and beyond, MediaWorks said in a statement.