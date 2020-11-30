NZ cricket loses great contributor Ross Dykes

Former New Zealand cricket team selector and manager Ross Dykes has died, aged 75.

Ross Dykes serving as a match official for a White Ferns match in early 2019. Source: Photosport

A person who made a huge contribution to the game during his life, Dykes' was a wicket-keeper batsman who played 31 first-class matches for Auckland.

It was off the field, though, where he truly made his mark.

After a 12-year stint as a selector for Auckland, Dykes was part of the New Zealand selection panel between 1990 and 2005.

That 15-year period included four years as convenor of selectors between 1996 and 2000, with his most notable decision coming in early 1997 when his panel oversaw the selection of an 18-year-old Daniel Vettori as New Zealand's youngest test player.

In this period he was also the manager of several New Zealand teams, taking sides to Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

An Auckland man through and through, Dykes moved to Dunedin in 2005 to take over the role as the chief executive of the Otago Cricket Association.

He served that role successfully for a decade, the most significant development during his tenure being the establishment of the University of Otago Oval as New Zealand's seventh Test venue.

Dykes, who is survived by his wife Sue, four children and three grandchildren, acted for several years as an NZC match referee, overseeing first-class games, List A matches, and women's internationals.