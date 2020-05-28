NZ Cricket cutting up to 15% of jobs to ease financial strain caused by Covid-19 - report

New Zealand Cricket is reportedly set to cut its workforce by up to 15 per cent to remove excess operational expenses, with revenue expected to be heavily reduced due to Covid-19.

David White, NZ CEO. Source: Photosport

Fairfax reports NZC boss David White informed staff yesterday, with $6 million expected to be saved as a result.

A number of jobs from both the Auckland and Lincoln offices are likely to be affected, including some senior roles.

“It’d be fair to say it’s a significant reduction from that [revenue], hence these significant cuts,” White told Fairfax.

“We have our priorities for the year, which we’re not compromising, and we’re investing in those. The cuts are coming from NZC, $6 million, of which $1.5 million is staff.”

Both players and management for the Black Caps and White Ferns won’t be affected by the cost-saving measures and the players’ annual retainers will be as originally projected.

White said the cuts allow NZC to keep funding for domestic cricket - the six major associations, districts and clubs – at the same level with hopes resting on the season starting in October as usual.

White admitted there was a sombre mood at the head office.

“What we are experiencing is what I imagine most businesses in New Zealand are experiencing at the moment.

“It’s a really challenging situation and we’ve just got to work through it the best we can to ensure NZ Cricket remains strong and viable, and all our members do as well.”