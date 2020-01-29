TODAY |

NZ Cricket confirms West Indies, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia will tour here this summer

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand Cricket has confirmed the West Indies, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia will tour here this summer, with 37 days of international cricket scheduled.

Kane Williamson bats against India Source: Photosport

The organisation will look at implementing a quarantine bubble with the Black Caps and touring teams, similar to that used by England and the West Indies for their recent Test series.

“We’ll be announcing that in a few weeks as we work through the details. The agencies have been really supportive. Government has been fantastic and really supportive of it happening,” NZ Cricket CEO David White said.

“It’s driven by the Government, really. It’s their priorities, really, so we must comply with all the managed isolation regulations that they have.”

The White Ferns will tour Australia in September, with a return tour to NZ in February.

