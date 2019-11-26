NZ confident over fitness of Boult, de Grandhomme heading to Australia

New Zealand are quietly confident stars Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme will be fit for the opening Test against Australia in Perth but the injured pair will undergo a rigorous testing process.



Source: 1 NEWS

Pace bowler Boult (side strain) and allrounder de Grandhomme (abdominal tear) suffered problems during the first Test win over England in Mount Maunganui, forcing them out of the second match in Hamilton.



Coach Gary Stead said both remain in doubt for the Test at Optus Stadium starting on Thursday next week, although he was encouraged that they had lightly rolled their arm over in the Hamilton nets without difficulty.



They'll do the same tomorrow before undergoing a more vigorous workout on Friday to ensure they're on the plane that leaves for Western Australia a day later.



"(De Grandhomme) is probably a little bit more advanced but Trent scrubbed up really well today, which is encouraging," Stead said after New Zealand drew the second England Test to clinch the series 1-0.



"I don't know if I'm really confident. I'm quietly optimistic that they're both tracking where we want them to be at."



Boult's involvement in the day-night opener in Perth will be critically important.



He has been New Zealand's most dangerous bowler in both the pink ball Tests they've played, running through England's first innings to set up victory at Eden Park two years ago.



The injured duo will undergo further testing in three training sessions in Perth with Stead wary that the pair don't compromise their fitness for the remaining Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.



"Both are going to have to prove their fitness a couple of days out and bowl a decent spell of probably 10-12 overs at least," he said.

