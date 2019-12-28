NZ bowlers continue fighting despite huge deficit in Boxing Day Test

Australia will ask New Zealand to attempt a world-record run chase after their fast-bowling cartel gave them a seemingly unassailable lead in the Boxing Day Test.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Aussies went to stumps at 4-137 on day three, leading the Black Caps by a mammoth 456 after they rolled them for just 148 at the MCG on Saturday.

No team has ever chased more than 418 in a Test, with the Aussies having set a similar target of 468 in Perth just a fortnight ago in their 296-run win.

Pat Cummins took 5-28 as New Zealand never looked like getting close to Australia's first-innings score of 467. James Pattinson also claimed three scalps in his Test return, while Mitchell Starc's strong summer continued with 2-30.



David Warner (38) and Marnus Labuschagne (19) then fell in the pursuit of quick runs, while Joe Burns was more patient in his 100-ball 38.

Steve Smith was also again out trying to pull Neil Wagner, marking the fourth time he has fell to a short-ball from the left-armer in as many innings this series.

But it was an otherwise perfect day for Australia after Cummins started the rot with the wickets of Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls in consecutive balls.

The world's best quick bowled with great accuracy and consistency, regularly bowling a fourth-stump line to draw edges from the New Zealanders.

Tom Latham provided the only real resistance for the Black Caps before Cummins had him caught behind for 50, to with his other victims Tom Blundell and Tim Southee.

Tom Blundell and Neil Wagner celebrate. Source: Photosport

Meanwhile, Pattinson's haul of 3-34 will make for some testing time for selectors if Josh Hazlewood overcomes a hamstring strain for Sydney final Test starting on Friday.

Hazlewood remains some chance of proving his fitness, but it's understood he is unlikely to be risked if Australia go there up 2-0.

After taking the prized scalp of Kane Williamson on Friday, Pattinson removed BJ Watling and Mitchell Santner on Saturday in his first Test back on home soil in almost four years.

Starc also claimed two wickets, with Colin de Grandhomme caught at gully for 11 from a delivery that angled across him and beat him with bounce before he clean bowled Trent Boult.

It took Starc's tally for the summer to 25 at an average of 14.60, the left- armer is clearly Australia's best bowler in their undefeated run.