NZ bowl India out for 242 with Kyle Jamieson taking five wickets

Kyle Jamieson has take his first Test five-for as New Zealand bowled India out for 242 on day one of the second Test in Christchurch.

Kyle Jamieson. Source: Photosport

Jamieson took five for 45 before some lusty hitting from Mohammed Shami took India past 240.

Cheteshwar Pujara's 25th half-century, his first in New Zealand, and Vihari's 4 stabilised the India innings after Kohli was out for 3 when India was 85-3 immediately after lunch.

The pair added 81 for the fifth wicket and gradually lifted India's scoring rate after Pujara's watchful start.

A series of boundaries from Vihari had the New Zealand bowlers under pressure as tea approached. But Neil Wagner made a vital breakthrough when he dismissed Vihari .

At the break Pujara was 53 and about to be joined by Rishabh Pant.

Pujara began in the shadow of opener Prithvi Shaw, who made an impressive 54 in the first session, hitting eight fours and a six. There could hardly have been a sharper contrast in the approach of Pujara who came to the crease in the sixth over with the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal (7).

Pujara took 13 balls to get off the mark and had 15 runs from 49 balls at lunch. He faced an exacting test from New Zealand's all-seam attack; from the full-pitched swing of Tim Southee to the short-pitched approach of Wagner, taking several deliveries on the body.

He was cautious in the selection of his scoring shots but executed superbly when he found a length to his liking. In the 28th over he hit successive fours from the bowling of Trent Boult, the first a fluent cover drive and the second a clip between mid-wicket and mid-on.

Pujara became the senior batsmen on Kohli's dismissal and anchored the innings. There was much less life in the pitch at Hagley Oval than had been promised by its green appearance when the covers were drawn back Saturday after overnight rain.

Batting still required care and India lost Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane (7) and Kohli (3) cheaply while Shaw, Pujara and Vihari built a solid innings with half centuries.

Kohli was out lbw, playing around a ball from Southee which was angled from wide on the crease, beat the inside edge and hit him in front of middle stump, making his call for a review academic. When he was quickly followed by Rahane, New Zealand was in a strong position with India 113-4.

But the partnership between Pujara and Vihari brought India back into the match which was then left more closely balanced when Vihari was out near the break. India lost three wickets for the addition of 109 runs in the extended second session.

Shaw's 50 came from just 61 balls and he faced 64 balls in total, playing shots on both sides of the wicket but most often between point and cover.