NZ-born England cricketer Ben Stokes found not guilty in affray trial after fight outside Bristol nightclub

Associated Press
England cricket player Ben Stokes was found not guilty today after saying during his trial he was acting in self-defence when he knocked out two men in a street fight.

At Bristol Crown Court, Stokes closed his eyes and then looked up at the conclusion of the case that cost him his role as vice captain of England's national cricket team.

Stokes missed England's Ashes tour of Australia because of the incident, but he was still the most expensive overseas recruit in the annual player auction for the Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition this year when the Rajasthan Royals paid $1.95 million.

Stokes will join up with the national team for the third test against India, which starts Saturday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: England Cricketer Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Crown Court on August 6, 2018 in Bristol, England. Ben Stokes, 27, Ryan Ali, 28 and Ryan Hale, 27, are jointly charged with affray outside a Bristol night club on September 25 last year. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
England Cricketer Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Crown Court. Source: Getty

Prosecutors wanted to charge Stokes with two counts of assault over the fracas near a nightclub last year in the southwest English city.

But the judge would only allow him to stand trial on another charge which meant the jury had to be satisfied Stokes' fight with two men endangered people nearby. Stokes was cleared in a unanimous verdict.

During a night out with England teammates after a match against the West Indies last September, Stokes had at least 10 drinks in the hours before the fight unfolded.

A nightclub doorman, who said he was verbally abused by Stokes, said the cricket player also mimicked the mannerisms and voices of two gay men outside the entrance.

But further down the street, Stokes said he heard two men directing anti-gay slurs at the duo he had encountered at the club and came to their defence.

"I felt under threat by these two and felt I had to do whatever it was to keep myself and others around me safe," Stokes said.

"I didn't know, they could be carrying more weapons on them. They could decide to attack me at any time if I was to turn my back on either of these two. At all times I felt under threat from these two."

Ryan Ali, whose eye socket was fractured by Stokes, was also found not guilty today. Another of the accused men, Ryan Hale, was found not guilty during the trial on the direction of the judge.

The New Zealand-born England cricketer was on trial over an incident outside a Bristol nightclub last year. Source: Breakfast
Banned Aussie Steve Smith walks before being given out LBW in CPL

AAP
Steve Smith has enjoyed a solid start to his Caribbean Premier League sojourn, scoring 41 to help the Barbados Tridents record a 30-run victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Smith shared a game-changing partnership of 105 runs with West Indies young gun Shai Hope, piloting their side to a total of 4-185 at Guyana's Providence Stadium.

The hosts were unable to overhaul the highest T20 total at the spin-friendly venue, finishing 8-155 as Raymon Reifer snared a five-wicket haul.

Smith didn't roll his arm over but regularly consulted Barbados skipper Jason Holder, who also leads West Indies, about bowling changes and field placings.

"Definitely it does (help having Smith's experience)," Holder said in the post- match ceremony.

"We've got a wealth of knowledge on the field.

"Smithy was a successfully captain. He shared a lot of knowledge."

Australia's sacked skipper is serving a 12-month ban from international cricket for his role in the Cape Town cheating scandal.

Smith is also barred from representing NSW or any Big Bash League franchise under the terms of Cricket Australia's punishments.

Smith and Hope, who top-scored for Barbados with 88 off 45 balls, steadied the innings after the visitors slipped to 2-11.

Smith marched past 40 with minimal fuss, barring a couple of mix-ups with Hope, before being trapped lbw by South African legspinner Imran Tahir.

The right-hander didn't bother waiting for the umpire's verdict, marching off the field while cursing his inability to make the most of a great start.

Smith all but decided to skip the Caribbean T20 tournament but had a late change of heart and was signed by Barbados as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan.

The disgraced captain didn't even wait for the umpire to give him out. Source: SKY
NZ-born Ben Stokes left out of England cricket squad as affray trial continues

Associated Press
Ben Stokes has been left out of England's unchanged 13-man squad for the third cricket Test against India while he remains on trial for affray.

The judge began summing up the case at Bristol Crown Court overnight.

Stokes denies the charges, maintaining he was acting in self-defence last September when he knocked out two men near a nightclub in the southwest English city.

The English all-rounder allegedly insulted, mocked and threw a cigarette at two gay men. Source: 1 NEWS

The England and Wales Cricket Board says it "will make an assessment of Ben Stokes' availability after the trial in Bristol has concluded."

England starts the third Test against India this weekend in Nottingham, holding a 2-0 lead in the series.

The NZ-born all-rounder was accused of knocking two men unconscious in September last year. Source: Reuters
