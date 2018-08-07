NZ-born England cricketer Ben Stokes allegedly abused bouncer after being denied entry in nightclub, court hears

A night club bouncer says England cricket star Ben Stokes abused him, accusing the all-rounder of also mocking two gay men while flicking a cigarette at them - an English court heard overnight.

Stokes, 27, is accused of affray at the early hours of September 25 in 2017.

Bouncer Andrew Cunningham said at the Bristol Crown Court that Stokes and his England teammate Alex Hales were denied entry at the Mbargo nightclub after it closed at 2am.

The England players had been at the club earlier in the night after they had played West Indies in an ODI the day before.

England Cricketer Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Crown Court. Source: Getty

Cunningham told the court that Stokes had abused him after they denied entry to the nightclub.

"The ginger one offered me sixty pounds and asked me if that would get them in," said Cunningham, news outlet PA reports.

"He had a conversation with his friend and he said '300 get us in' and I still told them no. I told them I would not have a job to go back to in the morning.

"He got a bit verbally abusive towards myself. He mentioned my gold teeth and he said I looked like a c*** and I replied, 'Thank you very much.'"

"He mentioned my tattoos and how shit they were."

The bouncer said two gay men he knew, William O'Connor and Kai Barry, walked out of the nightclub and began talking to each other.

He said O'Connor and Barry were "extravagant" and "flamboyant".

"The ginger guy picked up on this and started to take the mick out of them," Cunningham told the jury.

"They are quite effeminate guys and their voices are different. He made noises to try to copy them, not saying anything, just making stupid noises ... camp gestures."

Cunningham told the court that he intervened when Stokes flicked a cigarette butt at the men.

"I asked him, 'If you are going to start on someone, start on me'".

Cunningham said Hales told his teammate: "Stokesy - don't do that," after finding out what Stokes had done.

The doorman went onto say that the two men - Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale, who are standing trial accused of affray with Stokes - left Mbargo and walked off with O'Connor and Barry.

Cunningham said Stokes was annoyed after he refused to shake his hand, then walked off with Hales.

Prosecutors allege things escalated after Stokes and Hales caught up with Ali, Hale, O'Connor and Barry on a street close by.