NZ-born England cricketer Ben Stokes allegedly abused bouncer after being denied entry in nightclub, court hears

A night club bouncer says England cricket star Ben Stokes abused him, accusing the all-rounder of also mocking two gay men while flicking a cigarette at them - an English court heard overnight.

Stokes, 27, is accused of affray at the early hours of September 25 in 2017.

Bouncer Andrew Cunningham said at the Bristol Crown Court that Stokes and his England teammate Alex Hales were denied entry at the Mbargo nightclub after it closed at 2am.

The England players had been at the club earlier in the night after they had played West Indies in an ODI the day before.

Ben Stokes allegedly taunted gay men before street fight, court hears

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: England Cricketer Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Crown Court on August 6, 2018 in Bristol, England. Ben Stokes, 27, Ryan Ali, 28 and Ryan Hale, 27, are jointly charged with affray outside a Bristol night club on September 25 last year. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
England Cricketer Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Crown Court. Source: Getty

Cunningham told the court that Stokes had abused him after they denied entry to the nightclub.

"The ginger one offered me sixty pounds and asked me if that would get them in," said Cunningham, news outlet PA reports.

"He had a conversation with his friend and he said '300 get us in' and I still told them no. I told them I would not have a job to go back to in the morning.

"He got a bit verbally abusive towards myself. He mentioned my gold teeth and he said I looked like a c*** and I replied, 'Thank you very much.'" 

"He mentioned my tattoos and how shit they were."

The bouncer said two gay men he knew, William O'Connor and Kai Barry, walked out of the nightclub and began talking to each other.

He said O'Connor and Barry were "extravagant" and "flamboyant".

"The ginger guy picked up on this and started to take the mick out of them," Cunningham told the jury.

"They are quite effeminate guys and their voices are different. He made noises to try to copy them, not saying anything, just making stupid noises ... camp gestures."

Cunningham told the court that he intervened when Stokes flicked a cigarette butt at the men.

"I asked him, 'If you are going to start on someone, start on me'".

Cunningham said Hales told his teammate: "Stokesy - don't do that," after finding out what Stokes had done.

The doorman went onto say that the two men - Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale, who are standing trial accused of affray with Stokes - left Mbargo and walked off with O'Connor and Barry.

Cunningham said Stokes was annoyed after he refused to shake his hand, then walked off with Hales.

Prosecutors allege things escalated after Stokes and Hales caught up with Ali, Hale, O'Connor and Barry on a street close by.

Stokes is accused of knocking both Hale and Ali out during the street brawl.

The NZ-born all-rounder was accused of knocking two men unconscious in September last year. Source: Reuters
A German couple have been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for selling their children to paedophiles on the internet.

The parents had sexually abused their son before for at least two years before selling him.

They were sentenced in Freiburg state court.

A Spanish man had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing the boy and five other men also been arrested in connection with the case.

The pair had sexually abused their son for at least two years before selling him. Source: Breakfast
The chairman of Britain's governing Conservative Party told former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to say sorry overnight for a newspaper column in which he wrote that burqa-wearing women looked like "letter boxes" and bank robbers.

Johnson, who quit the government last month in a dispute over Brexit, made the remarks in a Daily Telegraph article published Monday.

Johnson said he opposed banning burqas and other face-covering garments, but wrote that it was "absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes."

His article drew criticism from Muslim groups and fellow politicians — including some Conservatives.

Mohamed Sheikh, founder of the Conservative Muslim Forum, said Johnson's article had been "totally out of order."

Middle East Minister Alistair Burt criticised Johnson for comments he said "many people would find offensive."

Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis said in a tweet that he agreed with Burt and had asked Johnson to apologize.

Latin-spouting, tousle-headed Johnson is a former mayor of London and one of Britain's best-known politicians. He resigned as foreign secretary in July, accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of killing "the Brexit dream" with her plan to seek close economic ties with the European Union after the U.K. leaves the bloc next year.

The resignation solidified Johnson's position as a leader of the pro-Brexit wing of the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided over its attitude to the EU.

Many expect May to face a leadership challenge if faltering Brexit negotiations don't improve — and Johnson is likely to be a contender to replace her. Some suspected Johnson's burqa comments were intended to boost his appeal among right-wing members of the party.

Sayeeda Warsi, a Conservative member of the House of Lords, said Johnson was using Muslim women as a "convenient political football to try and increase his poll ratings."

"These were offensive comments but clever politics," she said. "Boris knew the effect and the impact that this kind of dog-whistle politics would have."

Several European countries, including France, Belgium and Denmark, have banned face-covering veils in public, but none of Britain's main political parties supports such a restriction.

The prime minister's official spokesman, James Slack, said "such a prescriptive approach would be not in keeping with British values of religious tolerance and gender equality."

Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland.
Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland. Source: Associated Press
