NZ-born England cricket star Ben Stokes arrives at court as trial begins

England cricketer Ben Stokes has arrived at court where he will go on trial for an altercation outside a nightclub that cost him the chance to play in last summer's Ashes against Australia.

The New Zealand-born 27-year-old all-rounder and two other men, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, all deny the charge of affray.

Stokes, Ali and Hale are jointly charged over a fracas in Bristol on September 25 last year - several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies in the city.

Wearing a blue suit and red tie, Stokes arrived in a silver people carrier and walked straight into the building.

A 27-year-old man allegedly suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident, at which fellow England cricketer Alex Hales was also present.

The trial is expected to last between five and seven days.

Stokes missed the Ashes after being suspended from playing for England following the incident.

Without him, England lost the Ashes to Australia 4-0.

He has since played in the Test series against New Zealand and Pakistan, and last week starred as England beat India in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Stokes was released on bail.

The Armed Offenders Squad has assisted in the arrest of a man over a June shooting in Invercargill.

Police say a 24-year-old man was arrested on Miller Street around 11am today.

He was arrested as a suspect for the Kelvin Street shooting on June 30 which left a 52-year-old man hospitalised.

Police are not seeking anyone else over the shooting.

The man is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
 

AOS officer Source: 1 NEWS
Simon Plumb
Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa will stand trial a third time over the 1992 killing of Susan Burdett.

Chief High Court Judge Geoffrey Venning has declined a last-ditch application by Rewa for the murder charge against him to be scrapped and for a permanent stay in proceedings.

Had Rewa’s application been successful, it would have brought an end to the case of who killed Ms Burdett.

At a pre-trial hearing last week, Rewa’s lawyer, Paul Chambers, said his client’s right to a fair trial had been prejudiced by media coverage, and, that there has been no fresh evidence.

The charge against Rewa follows a Privy Council ruling two years ago which cleared Teina Pora of killing Ms Burdett.

Mr Pora was twice wrongly convicted of Ms Burdett’s murder and spent 22 years in prison. He has since been granted a compensation package of $3.5 million and received an apology from the Government.

Rewa is serving 22 years in jail for the rape of Ms Burdett and 24 other women.

He denies killing her and has already faced two trials for her murder. She was raped and bludgeoned to death in her home.

Last week Mr Chambers argued "extraordinary" levels of publicity around the Burdett case and Pora's wrongful conviction. He specifically cited a recent TVNZ film, "In Dark Places", a dramatisation of Pora's story which attracted more than 230,000 viewers last month.

Crown prosecutor, Gareth Kayes, argued the trial should go ahead. Mr Kayes said the TVNZ film focussed on the story of Pora, not Rewa, and does not claim to be a documentary.

Mr Kayes' argument also pointed at international examples of trials going ahead under extreme global interest, including that of Abu Hamza - the hook-handed London hate preacher who was convicted of terrorism charges.

Mr Chambers and Justice Venning also discussed the possibility of Pora being called as a witness.

Read more: Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa attempts to get murder charge thrown out due to 'extraordinary' levels of media publicity

Rewa tried to argue his right to a fair trial has been prejudiced by media coverage, including a recent TVNZ drama on Teina Pora. Source: 1 NEWS
