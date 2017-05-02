NZ born England all-rounder Ben Stokes guides Rising Pune Supergiant to victory with maiden IPL century

Ben Stokes smashed one of the most memorable centuries in Indian Premier League history to lead Rising Pune Supergiant past Gujarat Lions by five wickets today.

Stokes endured cramps in his legs at the end of his unbeaten 103 off 63 balls before Dan Christian hit the winning six for Supergiant to win with only a ball to spare.

Also, captain Rohit Sharma carved an unbeaten half-century and led leaders Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, last year's finalist which was eliminated from playoffs contention.

The Gujarat Lions were bowled out for 161 in 19.5 overs, and spinner Imran Tahir took the wickets of top-scorer Ishan Kishan (45), Aaron Finch (13), and Dwayne Smith (0).

Coming to the crease with Supergiant reeling at 9-3 in the second over, Stokes swung around the game by sharing 76 runs with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (26) before cutting loose in the death overs.

Dhoni holed out in the deep in the 17th over but Stokes stayed aggressive and reached his century with a ferocious driven boundary through the covers off James Faulkner in the last over, one of his seven fours and six massive sixes.

Bought for a record $3.01 million (NZD) by Supergiant, Stokes helped them to 167-5.

"It wasn't an ideal start but we have some artillery in the shed," Supergiant captain Steve Smith said. 'We are peaking at the right time."