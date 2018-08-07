 

NZ-born Ben Stokes left out of England cricket squad as affray trial continues

Associated Press
Ben Stokes has been left out of England's unchanged 13-man squad for the third cricket Test against India while he remains on trial for affray.

The judge began summing up the case at Bristol Crown Court overnight.

Stokes denies the charges, maintaining he was acting in self-defence last September when he knocked out two men near a nightclub in the southwest English city.

The English all-rounder allegedly insulted, mocked and threw a cigarette at two gay men. Source: 1 NEWS

The England and Wales Cricket Board says it "will make an assessment of Ben Stokes' availability after the trial in Bristol has concluded."

England starts the third Test against India this weekend in Nottingham, holding a 2-0 lead in the series.

The NZ-born all-rounder was accused of knocking two men unconscious in September last year. Source: Reuters
England thrash India by an innings at Lord's, take 2-0 series lead

Associated Press
Chris Woakes crowned a starring performance by taking the final wicket as England beat India at Lord's in the second cricket test by an innings and 159 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India was all out for 130, barely improving on its first-innings total of 107, after England had declared on 396-7 during the opening session of the fourth day.

An inspired spell of bowling from Stuart Broad (4-44), which brought four wickets during the middle session, put England on the brink of victory with India 66-6 for tea.

Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin (33 not out) showed defiance to put on India's highest partnership of the match but once Pandya was out leg before wicket to Woakes for 26, England quickly surged to victory.

Having become the first player to take 100 test wickets at Lord's with his first dismissal of the innings, James Anderson took his wicket-tally for the match to nine by removing Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami for ducks.

Appropriately it was Woakes - who set up England's victory with 137 not out - who claimed the final wicket of India's second innings.

The all-rounder had Ishant Sharma caught at leg slip to put the hosts in firm control of the series.

India captain Virat Kohli remained off the field with a back strain as England batted in the first session, and was then forced to move a place down the batting order as a result. But Kohli downplayed any fears over his fitness for the third test.

Kohli was "confident" he'd be ready to play when the series resumes at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday.

The hosts wrapped up a comfortable win in a rain affected Test in London. Source: SKY
Video: CPL all-rounder backs up hat-trick with record-breaking century to spearhead unbelievable win

1 NEWS
A hat-trick is always nice but West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell decided he wasn't finished there in this afternoon's CPL contest, posting a quick century to go with it.

Russell put in an incredible solo performance to guide the Jamaica Tallawahs to a remarkable four-wicket win over the Trinbago Knight Riders in Trinidad and Tobago this afternoon.

The 30-year-old managed to dismiss Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin to claim a hat-trick before delivering at the crease with the bat as well.

Russell finished unbeaten on 121 from 49 balls, including 13 sixes - a CPL record - in what is the tournament’s fastest century and highest individual score.

He also beat McCullum's record for fastest half century, taking 22 balls to beat the 24 delivery mark the former Black Caps captain had set earlier in the afternoon.

As a result of Russell's heroics, the Tallawahs managed to chase down the Knight Riders' total of 223 with three balls to spare.

The other Kiwi in the match - batsman Ross Taylor - wasn't as impactful as Russell, scoring just one run before being dismissed by Ali Khan via an LBW.

