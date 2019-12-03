TODAY |

NZ to bat first after West Indies win the toss in rain-delayed first Test

Source:  1 NEWS

The long awaited return of Test cricket in New Zealand has finally arrived with West Indies captain Jason Hollard winning the toss and sending the Black Caps into bat on day one of the first Test match at Hamilton's Seddon Park. 

Rain delay during the Black Caps v West Indies in Hamilton Source: Photosport Source: Photosport

With rain in Hamilton this morning, the covers on the pitch were left on, pushing back the first ball being bowled by close to two hours.  

Play will start at 1pm.

Will Young will make his debut at the top of the New Zealand batting line-up, with Tom Blundell moving down the order in BJ Watling's absence.

Daryl Mitchell has got the nod over Mitchell Santner. 

The Test is the first of two in this series, with the next game in Wellington at the Basin Reserve starting on December 11. 

Cricket
Hamilton and Waikato
Black Caps
