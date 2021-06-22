NSW police hunt trio over kidnapping of ex-Test star

Detectives are hunting three men they believe are involved in the kidnapping of former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill.



Stuart MacGill celebrates a wicket in a 2003 Test between Australia and India. Source: Photosport

Police have released CCTV footage of two men entering a Bunnings just hours before MacGill was abducted and assaulted on Sydney's north shore at gunpoint by a group of men on on the evening of April 14.



Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis said the men bought items that police believe were used during the incident to "intimidate" MacGill.



"We are very keen to identify and locate those two males," he told 2GB today.



Police have also released a computer generated image of a third man known both as "Sonny" and "Zac" who Detective Superintendent Koutsoufis said was a "street level drug dealer" who drives a white Camry with a rideshare sticker on the back who frequents the Ryde area.



He is described as being of Middle Eastern appearance, aged 25-35, of solid build, with short dark-coloured thinning hair and a brown and red-coloured beard.



The footage was aired for the first time on Nine's A Current Affair program last night, where MacGill broke his silence on the kidnapping.



The spin bowler says he was was abducted, assaulted and threatened by a group of men - including the brother of his partner Maria O'Meagher.



Four men, including O'Meagher's brother Marino Sotiropoulos were arrested and charged in May over the incident. They remain in custody and will return to court in the next fortnight.



MacGill, 50, denied any involvement in the abduction nor any knowledge of an alleged cocaine supply deal that was underway when he introduced O'Meagher's brother to "Sonny".



"I know that I have done nothing wrong, Maria has done nothing wrong," MacGill said.



"If people choose to think something contrary to what's been presented by both myself and the police, then that's up to them."



Your playlist will load after this ad

MacGill said he was so scared afterwards that he waited five days to go to the police.



The first man depicted in the CCTV released by police is of Pacific Islander/Māori appearance, aged between 20 and 25, about 180cm-190cm tall, with a solid build, brown eyes, dark shaved hair in a ponytail and a tattoo on his right hand.

